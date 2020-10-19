#EndSARS: Too Much Anger, Hunger In The Land – Nigeria Governors Forum

The governor spoke at a Special Thanksgiving Mass held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Ado Ekiti as part of activities to mark the second anniversary of his administration in office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Sunday that he and his colleagues are worried about the discontent, hunger, and anger in the country.

Fayemi, however, expressed the governors’ readiness to work with other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the issues.

Also, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye called for a ceasefire on the part of the protesters to allow the federal government to take action on their demands.

Fayemi said, “There is a lot of anger in the land. There is a lot of hunger in the land and pent-up emotion. There is disillusion in the land. As a young man, who spent much time in the barricades protesting bad governance, I can understand what is going on now.

“I and my colleagues are concerned, and we are committed to reforms not just about SARS because we will be making a mistake that the general disaffection in the land is all about SARS,” DailyTrust quoted him to have said.

