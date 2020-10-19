N12bn Fraud: Court Gives 21-day Ultimatum To Ndume To Produce Maina

Maina, who is facing a 12-count charge of money laundering alongside his son, has continued to absent himself from trial, thereby stalling the case.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

After refusing to show up for the continuation of his trial, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has issued a 21-day ultimatum to Senator Ali Ndume to produce Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team, in court.

Senator Ali Ndume

The judge has now ordered his surety, Ndume, to produce him within 21 days.

The judge threatened that Ndume risks being arrested if he failed to produce Maina in court for the resumption of his trial.

Ndume has continued to claim that he does not know the whereabouts of Maina, adding that he was pressured to stand as surety for him.

SaharaReporters had previously reported that Ndume submitted fake and forged documents to perfect the bail of Maina from prison, who was initially admitted to bail in the sum of N1bn with two sureties in like sum.

After being unable to meet his bail term, the judge varied the condition for Maina to produce one senator, who must sign a bail bond in the sum of N500m and accompany him to court on every trial day.

Ndume subsequently agreed to stand surety for Maina but rather than present original documents, submitted forged ones to the court to perfect Maina’s bail.

According to Global Transparency and Anti-corruption Network, Ndume presented the property documents of a house owned by one Ahmed Lawal, deceiving the court that it was his.

Ndume also presented a forged Irrevocable Power of Attorney on the property, adding that the property in question had previously been forfeited to the government in a separate case.

SaharaReporters, New York

