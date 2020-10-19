Nigerian Government Deploys Soldiers To Block Scene Of Planned #EndSARS Protest In Abuja

This development comes amid protests by Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and a reform of the organisation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

The Nigerian Government has deployed soldiers in several strategic locations in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This development comes amid protests by Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and a reform of the organisation.

The #EndSARS protests have persisted for more than a week across the country.

The military officers were stationed at strategic parts of the Goodluck E. Jonathan Expressway through AYA Roundabout to the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Also, police officers are stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons.

Protesters had defied Sunday night's rain and camped overnight outside CBN headquarters protesting police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

The Nigerian Army recently announced that it will roll out ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ from October 20 to December 31.

Though the army said the exercise had no relationship with the ongoing protest, many Nigerians still believe it was aimed at breaking the peaceful demonstrations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Armed Thugs Attack Protesters In Abuja, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Adeboye’s Son Leads #EndSARS Protest, Hoodlums Attack Youths
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Attacking #EndSARS Protesters May Lead To Nigeria's End, Fani-Kayode Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Armed Thugs Attack Protesters In Abuja, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari Ready To Roll Out Tanks To Kill Protesters...Tinubu, Lai Mohammed And Aregbesola Sign On By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Adeboye’s Son Leads #EndSARS Protest, Hoodlums Attack Youths
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Attacking #EndSARS Protesters May Lead To Nigeria's End, Fani-Kayode Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Mob Attacks Policemen In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS Protesters Raise Over N4m Within Hours For Young Lady Who Participated In Abuja Demonstration To Buy Prosthesis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mob Breaks Into Benin Prison, Set Many Inmates Free
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics #EndSARS: Too Much Anger, Hunger In The Land – Nigeria Governors Forum
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad