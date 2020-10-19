Nigerian Government Deploys Soldiers To Block Scene Of Planned #EndSARS Protest In Abuja

The Nigerian Government has deployed soldiers in several strategic locations in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This development comes amid protests by Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and a reform of the organisation.

The #EndSARS protests have persisted for more than a week across the country.



Military Tanks on the streets of Abuja this morning heading towards protesters.

If you are online and not RT #EndSARS then you are not doing enough to support these our heroes on the street who are losing their lives daily to give us a better Nigeria

RT #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria pic.twitter.com/gKfGfWJgD1 — Paul Ochiaka (@OchiakaPaul) October 19, 2020

The military officers were stationed at strategic parts of the Goodluck E. Jonathan Expressway through AYA Roundabout to the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Also, police officers are stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons.

Protesters had defied Sunday night's rain and camped overnight outside CBN headquarters protesting police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

The Nigerian Army recently announced that it will roll out ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ from October 20 to December 31.

Though the army said the exercise had no relationship with the ongoing protest, many Nigerians still believe it was aimed at breaking the peaceful demonstrations.