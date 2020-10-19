Thugs Attack, Set Police Station Ablaze In Edo State

Some thugs have attacked and set ablaze a police station in Benin City, Edo State.

The miscreants hijacked the ongoing peaceful #ENDSARS protest and used the opportunity to carry out the act.

The thugs stormed Ugbekun Police Station in Benin City, chasing away police officers on duty.

They looted the police station, vandalized properties and thereafter set the station ablaze.

Earlier, a mob attacked the Benin Prison along Sapele Road, Edo State, freeing many inmates.

To quell the incidence in the state, the Edo State Government has announced a 24-hour curfew.

The curfew is to take effect from 4:00pm, October 19, 2020, till further notice.

“This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters,” a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, reads partly.