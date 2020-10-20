BREAKING: Akeredolu Orders Closure Of All Schools In Ondo Over Protest

Protesters demanding an end to police brutality and extortion have been on the streets for several days calling for action from governnent.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

The Ondo State Government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state following the tension generated by the ongoing #EndSARS protest. 

The directive was given by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.  

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

He said, "I have directed that all schools that resumed on Monday 19th October 2020 are closed for the meantime from tomorrow 21st October 2020 because of the engulfing nationwide protest and the need to ensure safety of our students and staff.

"Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.

"Any inconvenience is regretted, while the state government would ensure resumption of our schools as soon as possible."

Protesters demanding an end to police brutality and extortion have been on the streets for several days calling for action from governnent.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: #EndSARS Protests Continue Across Nigeria 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Ban Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Thugs Attack Terminus In Jos, Destroy Businesses, Properties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Ban Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Immediately Address Citizens
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Declares 24-hour Indefinite Curfew To Quell Eruption Of Violence In City
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Delta Airlines Cancels Two More Flights Over #EndSARS Protests In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS DSS In Jos Invites Prophet Isa El-Buba Over Peaceful #EndSARS Prayer Walk
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News President Buhari Sacks Copyright Commission Chairman, Jaja
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad