BREAKING: Delta Airlines Cancels Two More Flights Over #EndSARS Protests In Nigeria

The airline cancelled Flight 248 from Atlanta, United States, to Lagos, Nigeria, and Flight 249 from Lagos to Atlanta scheduled for Tuesday night (today) and also Wednesday evening due to the tension caused by demonstration in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

Delta Airlines has cancelled two more flights earlier scheduled to come in and go out of Nigeria as a result of the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.

Earlier, SaharaReporters revealed that Delta Airlines Flight 54 from Atlanta to Lagos was forced to return to America after first terminating its journey in Dakar, Senegal, with the entire crew and passengers on board.

Young people across Nigeria are calling for police reforms and improved governance but the peaceful exercise has now been overtaken by armed gangs attacking innocent civilians and wreaking havoc all over the place.

State governments have been forced to adopt various measures including the imposing of indefinite curfew to arrest the situation.

