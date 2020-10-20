BREAKING: Delta Airlines Flight Bound For Lagos Returns To New York Over #EndSARS Protest

A Delta Airlines Flight DL 54 from Atlanta, United States, heading to Lagos has been forced to return to America following the ongoing #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

The aircraft first terminated its journey in Dakar, Senegal, before making its return to the JFK Airport in New York with the entire crew and passengers on board.

The peaceful protests across Nigeria calling for an end to police brutality have been hijacked by armed thugs, who have used the occasion to attack demonstators and also destroy properties including burning police stations.

The situation has created tension in the country with many state governments forced to impose indefinite round the clock curfew in a bid to curb the violence.

