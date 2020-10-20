BREAKING: Delta Airlines Flight Bound For Lagos Returns To New York Over #EndSARS Protest

The aircraft first terminated its journey in Dakar, Senegal, before making its return to the JFK Airport in New York with the entire crew and passengers on board.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

A Delta Airlines Flight DL 54 from Atlanta, United States, heading to Lagos has been forced to return to America following the ongoing #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

The aircraft first terminated its journey in Dakar, Senegal, before making its return to the JFK Airport in New York with the entire crew and passengers on board.

The peaceful protests across Nigeria calling for an end to police brutality have been hijacked by armed thugs, who have used the occasion to attack demonstators and also destroy properties including burning police stations.

The situation has created tension in the country with many state governments forced to impose indefinite round the clock curfew in a bid to curb the violence.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: #EndSARS Protests Continue Across Nigeria 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Ban Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Thugs Attack Terminus In Jos, Destroy Businesses, Properties
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Ban Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Immediately Address Citizens
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Declares 24-hour Indefinite Curfew To Quell Eruption Of Violence In City
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Delta Airlines Cancels Two More Flights Over #EndSARS Protests In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS DSS In Jos Invites Prophet Isa El-Buba Over Peaceful #EndSARS Prayer Walk
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Thugs Burn Police Station In Oyo State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad