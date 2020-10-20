BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters

Adamu also ordered massive deployment of police operatives to strengthen security around correctional facilities nationwide.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot policemen.

Adamu also ordered massive deployment of police operatives to strengthen security around correctional facilities nationwide.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

The IGP disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

The statement reads, “The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequently, the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective commands.

“The IGP notes that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on police stations in Benin, Edo State. Five AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalised police stations have also been recovered.

“The Inspector-General of Police calls on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from correctional facilities. 

“Meanwhile, the IGP has advised parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the police will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Ban Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Immediately Address Citizens
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Thugs Attack Terminus In Jos, Destroy Businesses, Properties
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Ban Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Immediately Address Citizens
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Declares 24-hour Indefinite Curfew To Quell Eruption Of Violence In City
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Delta Airlines Cancels Two More Flights Over #EndSARS Protests In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS DSS In Jos Invites Prophet Isa El-Buba Over Peaceful #EndSARS Prayer Walk
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Thugs Burn Police Station In Oyo State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News President Buhari Sacks Copyright Commission Chairman, Jaja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad