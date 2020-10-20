BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot policemen.

Adamu also ordered massive deployment of police operatives to strengthen security around correctional facilities nationwide.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

The IGP disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

The statement reads, “The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequently, the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective commands.

“The IGP notes that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on police stations in Benin, Edo State. Five AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalised police stations have also been recovered.

“The Inspector-General of Police calls on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from correctional facilities.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has advised parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the police will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.”