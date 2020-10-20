BREAKING: Police Ban Protests In Lagos

Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for command, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command has banned protests in the state.

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu.

The statement reads, “Due to the new development of violent attacks on police officers and men and formations including innocent Nigerians in Lagos State, and the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government with effect from 4 pm today October 20; the Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the public that henceforth no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted within Lagos State.

“In light of the above, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

“The command regrets to confirm the setting ablaze of Orile Police Station today at about 10am, where some of our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead.

“It’s crystal clear that the #ENDSARS protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police command will resist such state of anarchy, unrest and brouhaha with all powers within the ambit of the law.

“While the command is resolute in the sustenance of human rights and democratic tenets, the public is hereby warned to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command will resist such in totality.”

