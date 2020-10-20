EndSARS Movement Condemns Killings, Violence, Insists Group Not Out To Overthrow Nigerian Government

The #EndSars Movement has condemned the killings and murder of its members and other innocent Nigerians across the country.

The movement in a statement on Tuesday said its agenda was not to overthrow the government but to deepen democratic culture that ought to derive its powers from the wish of the people and to draw government's attention to the horrendous crimes committed daily against Nigerians.

It said it was compelled to speak out in the face of a conscious plot to demonise the group through violence, jail break and killings introduced by the enemies of the protests.

Now in its 13th day, the protesters are demanding better welfare and improved governance.

While the protest had continued peacefully in most parts of the country, some of the agitators have come under attack in various places including in Abuja, Lagos, Osun and Edo.

“We are a non-violent movement that draws its strength from history. Our energy is derived from the long term suffering, deprivations and repression Nigerians have had to endure for generations. Our wisdom is sourced from the heroic struggle of our forebears, those who have laid down their lives so that a better future is guaranteed for the toiling mass of our people.

“We derive our resilience from the brulality we have suffered in the hands of those we pay to protect us but who have suddenly turned their guns to us; they rape our wives, kill children and turn Nigeria into a hell meant only for those anxious to live in misery and die in penury,” a statement signed by three members of the group including Mallam Yisa Aliu, Bolaji Falayi and Chuks Egbe stated.

The movement said the overwhelming goodwill it had received from the international community including leaders of great democratic nations, showed that the protesters were not alone.

It said that the violent response of the state had led to the death of tens of peaceful protesters whose only offense was to express themselves against a horrific system that leads to the strangulation of many Nigerians.

The group added, "We oppose a system that sustains itself by the blood of Nigerians. We oppose a system that treats Nigerians as footnotes. We oppose a system that kill us before we can grow and a system that turn Nigerians to the laughing stock of local and international communities.

"We ask for police reforms,we ask that they should stop shedding the blood of Nigerians, we ask that they should put and end to rape of young people, rape of our mothers, we ask that they should lead young people with decent examples, we ask they should protect us from the heat of the sun, we ask they should allow us to speak against what leads to the deaths of our people, they responded with bullets and armoured vans.

"Our protests have been peaceful. Violence was introduced by the government. This provocation will not spur our members to counter violence. We shall continue to be peaceful in line with universal principles of democracy.

“It will be recalled that in the past thirteen days, there has be what seemed a nationwide protest by Nigerians to press government to put an end to impunity of the defunct police Special Anti-Robbery Squad, and other unpopular government policies with hashtag #EndSARS.

“Demonstrators were attacked in Lagos, Oshogbo, Ado Ekiti, Abuja and other places by both thugs believed to be sponsored and security agencies. These prompted volunteer civil unarmed guards to offer protection where possible. There have also been volunteers in the area of free legal services, medical and other critical teams to sustain the daily protests.



"These protests have been without any incidence of violence or crime, personal effects were lost, announced, found and returned to the owners. It's a protest where people observing religious activities were honoured, ambulances and many other facilities provided by volunteers and services provided either by the people themselves or by sympathisers.

"The government has introduced violence. They want people to believe the protesters are violent to the extent of organising a jail break, burning police stations and so on.



“We are not unaware about the sponsored attacks on us and our properties, nor are we unaware that the numerous criminal acts being committed are tactical plots deployed to discredit the protests and justify the military deployment against the unarmed protesters.

“We make bold to say we shall not retaliate against any Nigerian or security agent, and that we are resolute to see this agitation to its logical conclusion come what may. We also use this medium to tell the public that it is not an insurrection or a plot to change the government of the day, neither is the Movement involved in any jail break, burning of any police station but rather a worthy sacrifice whose time has come to birth a better Nigeria for all.”