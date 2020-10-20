EndSARS: Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Immediately Address Citizens

The Nigerian Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address citizens over the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Biodun Olujimi, a lawmaker representing Ekiti South.

The Senate also directed the police to offer protection to the #EndSARS protesters to prevent hoodlums from hijacking their genuine action.

While moving the motion on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, Olujimi said police brutality could be traced to the colonial days.

The lawmaker expressed dismay that despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad by Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, police officers had continued their assault on citizens.

She said, “The police was used as an instrument of oppression by politicians in the first and second republics in order to harass and keep themselves in power. During the military rule, the police was used to suppress popular protests and agitations against military dictatorship."

The lawmaker recalled that in June 2020, Amnesty International in a report documented that between January 2017 and May 2020, there were 82 cases of torture, ill-treatments and extra-judicial killings of Nigerian citizens by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

She also called for improved welfare for police officers.

“The barracks are in very bad shape, they must be up to living standards. Training and medical insurance to all members of the Nigeria Police Force,” Olujimi said.

The motion was adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.