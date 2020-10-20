ENDSARS: Victims Of Gunshot By Soldiers Being Treated At Lagos Hospitals

Some victims of gunshot by soldiers have been evacuated and being treated at hospitals on Lagos Island.

The victims are being treated at Reddington and Lagoon hospitals.

Some of the leaders of the protest directed that victims should be taken to the hospitals for treatment as the health facilities had expressed readiness to treat all victims.

SaharaReporters had reported that the army prevented ambulances from accessing the scene to evacuate those injured to the hospital after opening fire on them.

While over 10 persons have been reported dead, more than 20 have been left injured.

The Nigerian Army are also seizing corpses of protesters killed by security operatives at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night.

The army was drafted in to violently disperse the protesters after the Lagos State Government announced an indefinite 24-hour curfew.

The state government has also confirmed the killings of protesters by the military.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate