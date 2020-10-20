Governor Akeredolu Declares 24-hour Curfew In Ondo, Directs Security Agencies To Clampdown On Violators

Few hours after closing down all schools, the Ondo State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu gave the directive in a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, noting that the curfew will start from 12am Wednesday.

Akeredolu said the decision was occasioned by the violence being recorded in neighbouring state where thugs have hijacked peaceful #EndSARS protests.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The governor said, "Our state has not experienced this ugly trend and it is our belief that the good people of the state will continue to display the same level of patriotism as the problem is not local.

"We must stand against all acts which depict us as barbaric and destructive. We must all resist the temptations to join the bandwagon of directionless and unpatriotic Nigerians.

"The government is looking seriously into all these issues with a view to resolving them and giving our youths confidence.

"This administration has the obligation to protect all citizens including the youths.

"It will not shirk its responsibility in this regard. Consequently, I direct that there should be a curfew for 24 hours starting from 12 midnight today till further notice.

"All parents and guardians are advised to ensure that their wards are kept in their homes.

"All bars, banks, shops, petrol stations, shopping malls, markets, motor parks and all public spaces are to comply with this directive forthwith except those on essentials services will be permitted to be on the road.

"Security agencies have been directed to ensure compliance. I admonish all citizens and residents of our great state to discourage violence and disturbance of peace throughout the state.

"I enjoin the security agencies to stand firm in the defence of the people. I thank our youths for their understanding."