Governor Akeredolu Sets Up 8-Member Judicial Panel To Investigate Police Atrocities

Mr Akeredolu constituted the panel members on Monday, according to a statement issued by the state's Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has set up an eight-member judicial panel of inquiry to look into cases of abuses and brutality committed by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state. 

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The panel, headed by Justice Salisu Adesola Sidiq (Rtd), would also look into all complaints by members of the public on alleged illegal activities of officers of Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State. 

Terms of reference for the panel are: "to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extrajudicial killings by the police in Ondo State, to evaluate evidence and conclude the validity of complaints, and to recommend compensation and other remedial measures, and carry out any other assignment that may be deemed necessary pursuant to this purpose." 

The panel has six months to conclude the assignment and submit a report.

