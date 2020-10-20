I'll Complete My Four-year Mandate With Akeredolu, Says Ondo Deputy Governor

Ajayi, who was candidate of Zenith Labour Party in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, made his position clear on the issue on Tuesday through a statement by his media aide.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

Despite being pressured to resign his position, Mr Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State, has said that he would see out his four-year tenure together with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, which elapses next February.

Ajayi, who was candidate of Zenith Labour Party in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, made his position clear on the issue on Tuesday through a statement by his media aide, Allen Sowore.

Agboola Ajayi

The statement reads, “The deputy governor was elected together with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) by the good people of Ondo State in 2016. That four years mandate given to both men will not end until 23rd February 2021.

"The news of his impending resignation is being sponsored by the governor through the propaganda machinery and machinations of Ondo State Ministry of Information as a subterfuge in preparation for a macabre plan to put the deputy governor's forged signature on a prepared resignation letter.

"The general public should be wary of these latest antics and desperation of the governor to remove his deputy by all means and at any cost illegally.

"The people of Ondo State, who voted for Agboola Ajayi as deputy governor in 2016 have not asked him to resign or quit the government.

"Therefore, he has no reason whatsoever to relinquish the people's mandate, which of course is limited by term/time, democratically bestowed upon him."

