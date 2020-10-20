Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters In Lekki, Alausa Defy Ban, Curfew, Continue Demonstration

Some peaceful #EndSARS protesters have defied a ban by the Nigeria Police Force and a curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government to continue to protest police brutality in the country.

Few hours after the curfew took effect, the youth continued to agitate for their demands peacefully, the PUNCH reports.

Policemen and soldiers deployed to the venue of the protest did not use force at the time of this report.

