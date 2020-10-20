Suspected Herdsmen Kill One Farmer, Injure Another In Adamawa State

The attackers also inflicted grave injuries on another farmer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

One farmer has been killed by suspected herdsmen in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The incident, which occurred last Saturday near Bang, a village under Numan Local Government Area, was said to have claimed the life of one David Titus.

File Photo Google

A day earlier, one Kennedy Bitrus, a native of the same Bang was attacked and wounded by the suspected herdsmen.

Spokesperson for Bachama Kingdom, Aslem Nuhu Kyauta, told SaharaReporters that, "These attacks were coming despite efforts by authorities to find a lasting solution to the lingering crisis.

"The kings of Bachama, Batta and leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and Tabithal Pulaaku have made spirited efforts to address cases of farmers/herders clashes in Numan, Lamurde and Demsa local government areas yet attacks and killings persist unabated.

"Two sons of the area were separately attacked, leaving one dead and the other badly injured just one day after peace meeting to mediate between Fulani and Bachama/Batta communities.

"One of the victims, Kennedy Bitrus, sustained injuries following his attack on Friday by herdsmen while returning from Mayo Lope under Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

"He was attacked by the Marauders with sophisticated weapons and is currently receiving medical attention at a health facility in Numan, Adamawa State.

"A day after, on Saturday October 17, 2020, the herdsmen again attacked David Titus, youth leader (Kpalagbe) of Nega community under Bolki Ward, whom they shot dead on his way from Bang."

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying, "The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, has directed an investigation into the matter."

