Again, Bandits Kill 20 Persons In Zamfara

Residents of the village said the armed men numbering over 200 invaded the community around 11pm and began to shoot people indiscriminately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

At least 20 persons have been killed by armed bandits, who raided Tungar Kwana Village of Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Tuesday night.

Residents of the village said the armed men numbering over 200 invaded the community around 11pm and began to shoot people indiscriminately.

Many houses were also burnt during the attack that lasted for several hours.

“We recovered about 20 bodies after the attack and many more residents have not been accounted for.

“They came around 11pm and opened fire on the village, shooting anyone on sight and burning houses.

“They took away many cows, sheep, and goats as well as foodstuffs,” a source told SaharaReporters.

The state’s police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident.

He said the bandits attacked the community because the villagers gave useful information to security agents, which led to the killing of several bandits last week.

