Bill Clinton Expresses Concern Over Violent Attacks On Protesters

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Bill Clinton, former United States President, has expressed concern over the violence unleashed on peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

Clinton in a tweet on Wednesday called for police reforms and an end to corruption.

Bill Clinton

He said, “I am deeply concerned over reports of violence in Lagos and urge the Nigerian Government to engage in peaceful dialogue with the #EndSARS protestors for police reform and an end to corruption.”

Scores of peaceful protesters have been killed across Nigeria in the past week by armed thugs and security agents deployed by government to quell the demonstrations.

On Tuesday night, more than 10 persons were killed by the Nigerian Army at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos as they demanded for an end to police brutality and improved governance in the country.

