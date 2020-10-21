BREAKING: Mob Attacks APC Secretariat In Ondo

This follows the killing of peaceful protesters across the country by security operatives on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

The All Progressives Congress secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital, is currently under attack. 

The secretariat located at the Cathedral area of the state capital has been taken over by an angry mob.

This follows the killing of peaceful protesters across the country by security operatives on Tuesday.

Many protesters mostly at the Oloko Junction area of Akure have been wounded by armed policemen drafted to dislodge them.

As of the time of this report, staff of the secretariat had evacuated the building.
 

