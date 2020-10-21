BREAKING: Thugs Attack Television Continental In Lagos

SaharaReporters gathered that the thugs besieged the entrance of TVC in the Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos and attempted to break in to the broadcast station.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Angry thugs have attacked Television Continental believed to be owned by a former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

SaharaReporters gathered that the thugs besieged the entrance of TVC in the Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos and attempted to break in to the broadcast station.

"Thugs are at the entrance of TVC. They are trying to burn it. Smoke is now coming out," an eyewitness told SaharaReporters.

The development affected the broadcast of the station on Wednesday morning as programmes were not aired for several minutes.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

The incident followed the killing of over 10 peaceful protesters on Tuesday by security operatives in some parts of Lagos including the Lekki Toll Gate area.

Many persons believe that Tinubu had a hand in the deployment of soldiers to attack and kill young Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Gate On Fire
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Seizes Corpses Of Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters Killed By Security Operatives In Lekki
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Despite Video Evidence, Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Gate On Fire
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Seizes Corpses Of Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters Killed By Security Operatives In Lekki
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Despite Video Evidence, Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Thugs Set Three Banks Ablaze In Lekki
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Black Tuesday: Outrage As Buhari's Aide Shares Photo of President Smiling While Receiving Emir of Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS UPDATE: Nine Persons Reportedly Killed As Security Operatives Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Attack Governor Sanwo-Olu For Allowing Army, Police Shoot At Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Asks Buhari, Nigerian Army To Stop Killing #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad