BREAKING: Thugs Attack Television Continental In Lagos

Angry thugs have attacked Television Continental believed to be owned by a former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

SaharaReporters gathered that the thugs besieged the entrance of TVC in the Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos and attempted to break in to the broadcast station.

"Thugs are at the entrance of TVC. They are trying to burn it. Smoke is now coming out," an eyewitness told SaharaReporters.

The development affected the broadcast of the station on Wednesday morning as programmes were not aired for several minutes.

The incident followed the killing of over 10 peaceful protesters on Tuesday by security operatives in some parts of Lagos including the Lekki Toll Gate area.

Many persons believe that Tinubu had a hand in the deployment of soldiers to attack and kill young Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country.