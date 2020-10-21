#EndSARS: Trevor Noah Hails Nigerians For Standing Up To Government, Exposing Lies

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Trevor Noah, South African comedian and television host, has expressed solidarity with Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he hailed citizens for exposing lies and standing up to the government.

Trevor Noah

It reads, “What our Nigerian brothers and sisters are going through is painful and all too familiar. 

"Today, the people of Nigeria are exposing and standing up to their government's lies. We should all support #EndSARS and the movement for a Nigeria free from corruption!”

SaharaReporters, New York

