'How Do You Sleep At Night?' —Nigerians Ask Osinbajo Following Killings Of #EndSARS Protesters

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Following the killings of an unconfirmed number of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in Lagos, some Nigerians on social media have attacked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for being silent and for his role in the government.

Security operatives had on Tuesday evening opened fire on the protesters at the Lekki toll plaza.

The incident had generated an uproar within and outside the country.

Many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment with the conduct of Osinbajo in the whole scenario, asking him how he sleeps at night.

Here are some reactions:

@ObongRoviel; "Osinbajo, how do you sleep at night?"

@beingmaby; "Osinbajo wey be man of God...he just went MUTE, he come twitter deep one yeye tweet that day....as a leader he can't address his nation...SHAME."

@Dehkunle; "Once again I ask where is Pastor/ Professor Osinbajo in all of these?."

@OmoyeniSunday; "The Pastor ‪@ProfOsinbajo‬ will never resign after watching these horrible videos of genocide against Nigerian; I wander the time of the man of God he is.‪ #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria‬ 

‪#BuhariMustGo."‬

‪@Morris_Monye; "‬I honest to God Almighty in Heaven wonder how Pastor. VP Osinbajo will raise his hands in holy praise tomorrow OR what exactly he will say to explain this."

@Alaye_100; "Osibanjo is getting seriously bashed & is the number one Twitter trend. I hope he has realised that all the media laundry he has been doing in the past few months is a waste of time..' Nigerians need food'..' Osinbajo furious over SARS'..trying to stick with Buhari & play righteous." 

SaharaReporters, New York

