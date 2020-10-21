Judge Rejects Nigerian Government’s Request For Court To Revoke Sowore, Bakare’s Bail

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who turned down the request of the AGF’s counsel, Kayode Alilu, adjourned the matter until December 10 and 11 for continuation of trial, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday refused to grant the application by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), seeking the revocation of bail granted to human rights activists Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

Omoyele Sowore

When the matter was called at the resumed trial on Wednesday, lawyer to Sowore and Bakare, Marshal Abubakar, who held brief for Femi Falana (SAN), told the court that Sowore, though was in Abuja, he was indisposed as a result of ill health.

Abubakar further hinted that Bakare could not come to court also because of the ongoing protest, which had crippled activities in Osun where he presently resides.

The AGF’s counsel, Kayode Alilu, urged the court to issue a bench warrant against the defendants and also revoke the bail granted them having not been in the court for their trial.

The lawyer argued that there was no evidence of medical report showing that Sowore was ill and that the excuse by Bakare of lockdown in the state where he resides was not tenable.

According to him, they had no reason not to be in court having not been here in the last adjourned date.

Abubakar objected to Alilu’s application, adding that Mr Falana, who he represented, would have loved to be in court but for the crisis in Lagos, which had led to the 24-hour curfew.

He said the same scenario was what happened to Bakare.

See Also Human Rights #RevolutionNow: Amnesty International Calls On Nigerian Government To Drop Charges Against Sowore 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

The counsel, who informed the court that Sowore had just developed malaria symptoms and could not have gotten a medical report, then told the court that he got a message from the 1st defendant that he was on his way to the court.

Justice Ojukwu asked to be notified when Sowore arrived in court.

Shortly after that period, Sowore, accompanied by some youth, entered the courtroom.

Abubakar shortly afterwards inform the court of his client’s arrival.

Justice Ojukwu then asked parties to appear on the next adjourned date.

