Nigerian Journalists Must Be Protected While Reporting Protests, CPJ Says

The Committee to Protect Journalists has asked the Nigerian Government to protect journalists in the country covering protests against police brutality.

Angela Quintal, CPJ’s Africa Program Coordinator, in a statement said, “Journalists in Nigeria must be permitted to freely report on demonstrations without the threat of violence or intimidation.

“Journalists in Nigeria are too often attacked simply for working to keep the Nigerian public and the world informed about what is happening in their country.

“Journalists’ safety is part of what it means to have freedom of the press, and is critical for Nigerian democracy.”

