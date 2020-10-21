Nigerians Ask RCCG To Strip Osinbajo Of His Pastor Title Or Compel Him To Resign

The soldiers, after killing the protesters, were reported to have carried their corpses away to cover up the act.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Some Nigerians have asked the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to strip Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of his pastor title or compel him to resign.

On Tuesday, several #EndSARS protesters were killed by the Nigerian Army in Lagos.

The incident occurred hours after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced a 24-hour curfew in the state.

Shortly after the announcement, there was panic on social media after photos emerged of unknown men removing CCTV cameras at the Lekki toll gate.

At dusk, some unknown persons turned off all the street light, throwing the tollgate into darkness.

Soon afterwards, the military arrived and ordered protesters to go home after which they fired into the crowd.

Below are some reactions by Nigerians criticizing the Vice President on Twitter:

@annonlelion; "RCCG needs to give Osinbajo two option (1) He Resign Now or (2) strip of his pastor title. He is a war criminal, or else RCCG bears the consequences
‪#basedonwhat‬
‪#Genocide‬
‪#GenocideAtLekkiTollGate‬
Show of Shame. THERE WAS A COUNTRY."



@WereyftBarney; "The truth is that the criminal church will still support this one. My own is, the fact that a renowned pastor in Nigeria was party to commissioning a genocide speaks to how hypocritical our "religious fanaticism" is. We're trapped in a circle guys."


@Obi_Nwosu; "Until Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is suspended, I am never stepping foot into any Redeem Christian Church of God. He has lost the grace to serve as the cover of the life of saints."


@Beverlyfae1; "One good Sunday after the dust settles, pastor/vice president, Osinbajo will climb the pulpit at Redemption camp to tell you how good the Lord is and you will scream "Amen" at the top of your voice because your head is used to carry the load."


@Jorrey; "I am disappointed at Yemi Osinbajo..anyone should never attribute Pastor to his name...hope he suffers same fate people's children suffers..‪#EndSARS."‬

‪@Tobby71695135; "‬Sunday like this Osinbajo will wear a suit and go to church and even do he's a pastor ....... Normally thunder suppose strike  am as I dey talk."


@GeeKinqest; "If not that God is a patient God. What would Osinbajo and Remi Tinubu be doing on RCCG altar despite the blood on their hands?
I beseech ‪@PastorEAAdeboye‬ to revoke the pastorship and ministerial appointment given to these two.‪ #endsars."‬

‪@masterDonkelly; @rccghq‬ Until Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is suspended, I am never stepping foot into any Redeem Christian Church of God. He has lost the grace to serve as the cover of the life of saints. He is a murder! The blood of innocent people will never forgive him..."‬


‪@fmstallon; "‬Dear RCCG and NBA, One of your pastors and a member of the bar, Osinbajo has to lead a killing spree of unarmed innocent citizens of Nigeria protesting only to stay alive. It's a ‪#GenocideAtLekkiTollGate‬ in Lagos.‪ #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria‬ ‪#EndSARS."‬


‪@realDrSkills; "‬Pls dear redeemers boycott any redeem church activities whatsoever as a sign of protest until Yemi Osinbajo is strip off his pastoral cover. It's the least you can do for the lives of our gallant comrades killed in this movement #EndSARS."

SaharaReporters, New York

