Ondo PDP Secretariat Set On Fire By Thugs

The secretariat located along Alagbaka area was razed on Wednesday evening by armed thugs, who also set some vehicles parked inside the secretariat on fire before attacking security men stationed at the premises.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

The secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has been set ablaze, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The secretariat located along Alagbaka area was razed on Wednesday evening by armed thugs, who also set some vehicles parked inside the secretariat on fire before attacking security men stationed at the premises.

This came shortly after an angry mob also attacked the secretariat of the governing All Progressives Congress in Akure, the state capital.

Kenny Peretie, spokesperson for the PDP in Ondo, confirmed the attack in a statement.

He said, "The hoodlums came in large numbers and set all the properties in the office on fire including the coaster bus and vehicles parked within the premises."

