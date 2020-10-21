Pastor Adeboye Condemns Shooting Of Peaceful Protesters By Nigerian Army

He said the action by the military would make dialogue difficult with young people in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of Nigeria, has condemned the shooting and killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night by the Nigerian Army.

He said the action by the military would make dialogue difficult with young people in the country.

Pastor E.A Adeboye

In a statement on Wednesday, he said, “I condemn in the strongest possible terms, attacks launched by the Nigerian military on unarmed young people, who have been peacefully protesting police brutality over the last 12 days as #EndSARS protests.

“The condemnable actions of the military risks driving the agitations of the young people underground, thereby making the situation unmanageable.

“I call on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the tragic events at Lekki and other parts of the country, give justice to all victims even as it engages the #EndSARS protesters to reach a common agreement to end police brutality.”

See Also Sahara Reporters LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Gate On Fire
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Staff Flee As Thugs Attack Channels Television Headquarters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Appeals For Calm After Police, Army Massacre Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Gate On Fire
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Staff Flee As Thugs Attack Channels Television Headquarters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Appeals For Calm After Police, Army Massacre Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thugs Attack Television Continental In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Thugs Takeover Oba of Lagos’ Palace, Seize Staff Of Office
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Despite Video Evidence, Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Black Tuesday: Outrage As Buhari's Aide Shares Photo of President Smiling While Receiving Emir of Kano
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad