Pastor Adeboye Condemns Shooting Of Peaceful Protesters By Nigerian Army

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of Nigeria, has condemned the shooting and killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night by the Nigerian Army.

He said the action by the military would make dialogue difficult with young people in the country.

Pastor E.A Adeboye

In a statement on Wednesday, he said, “I condemn in the strongest possible terms, attacks launched by the Nigerian military on unarmed young people, who have been peacefully protesting police brutality over the last 12 days as #EndSARS protests.

“The condemnable actions of the military risks driving the agitations of the young people underground, thereby making the situation unmanageable.

“I call on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the tragic events at Lekki and other parts of the country, give justice to all victims even as it engages the #EndSARS protesters to reach a common agreement to end police brutality.”

