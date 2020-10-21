Stop Violence Against #EndSARS Protesters, Ex-Liberian President, Johnson-Sirleaf, Tells Buhari

Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, a former President of Liberia, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to end the violence against anti-police brutality protesters in the country.

Johnson-Sirleaf said the right to peaceful protests must be protected and called on Buhari to stop trying to silence young people.

In a post on Twitter, she said, “The right to peacefully protest must be protected. I join the calls for an immediate de-escalation of violence against the #EndSARS protesters.

“It is critical that we listen to, and engage with, the voices of the youth—not try to silence them.”

