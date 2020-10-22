Abuja Protesters Halt Action To Restrategise, Business Owners Resume Operations

Many residents were seen on Thursday going about their normal businesses without any form of molestation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2020

Normalcy has returned to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after the destruction of lives and properties by suspected thugs and security operatives, who took advantage of #ENDSARS protest to unleashed terror on innocent Nigerians.

There was free flow of vehicular and human movement along major roads in the.

Also, business activities resumed in many parts of the city as shops and offices opened for operation.

Residents, who summoned courage to come out, were still being cautious of their movement while others remained indoors for the fear of being attacked.

The organisers of the protest have for now put it on hold to enable them to plan and restrategise to avoid it being hijacked by thugs.

One of the participants, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the Nigerian Government sponsored miscreants to attack peaceful protesters.

He stated that when they could not succeed with that mission, they decided to ask the military to open fire on unarmed protesters.

He, however, submitted that the movement remained undaunted irrespective of the provocation and coordinated attack on them by both thugs and security operatives.

It was observed that some parents, who rushed to pick their wards from schools on Tuesday for fear of an attack, have now allowed them to go back.

Meanwhile, there were reports of violence in Gudu and Lokogoma areas of the city on Thursday even though this could not be confirmed.

Armed policemen and soldiers have been deployed to all entry and exit points in Abuja.

