Angry Youth Invade Warehouse In Lagos, Loot Alleged COVID-19 Palliatives

Rampaging youth in Lagos on Thursday invaded a warehouse where suspected COVID-19 palliatives were stored at Mazamaza community in Oriade Local Council Development Area of the state.

The COVID-19 palliatives were reportedly said to be meant for residents of FESTAC-Okota but were withheld in the warehouse located on Benster Crescent, popularly called Monkey Village.

In a viral video, the youth were seen looting the warehouse and carting away food items such as rice, beans, yams and other edibles.

They later asked residents in the area to move into the warehouse and pick some items.

This comes barely 24 hours after thugs discovered a warehouse where suspected COVID-19 palliatives were hidden at the palace of Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos.

There have been attacks on private and government-owned properties across the state, following the crisis that erupted as a result of the killing of #EndSARS protesters by security operatives.

On Tuesday night, Nigerian Army personnel killed over 10 peaceful demonstrators at the Lekki Toll Gate area, sparking rage all across the country.