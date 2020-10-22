Despite Contrary Evidence, President Buhari Accuses #ENDSARS Protesters Of Looting, Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused #ENDSARS protesters of being behind the looting and killings in the country in recent days.

This is despite video and pictorial evidence revealing #ENDSARS protests have been peaceful and have not caused any harm.

President Muhammadu Buhari

The President in his nationwide broadcast on Thursday night, said protesting Nigerians abused the democratic rights to demonstrate and are engaging in vandalism and destruction of properties.

Buhari noted that there was no way whatsoever to connect these bad acts to legitimate expression of grievance of the youth of Nigeria.

He said, "The result of this is clear to all observers: human lives have been lost; acts of sexual violence have been reported; two major correctional facilities were attacked and convicts freed; public and private properties completely destroyed or vandalised; the sanctity of the palace of a peacemaker, the Oba of Lagos has been violated.

"So-called protesters have invaded an international airport and in the process disrupted the travel plans of fellow Nigerians and our visitors.

"All these executed in the name of the ENDSARS protests. I am indeed deeply pained that innocent lives have been lost. These tragedies are uncalled for and unnecessary."

Recall that government-sponsored thugs seized the protests to foment trouble in different states across the country.

Many peaceful demonstrators were killed in the process while public properties were damaged by the thugs.