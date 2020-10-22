Despite Contrary Evidence, President Buhari Accuses #ENDSARS Protesters Of Looting, Killings

This is despite video and pictorial evidence revealing #ENDSARS protests have been peaceful and have not caused any harm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused #ENDSARS protesters of being behind the looting and killings in the country in recent days.

This is despite video and pictorial evidence revealing #ENDSARS protests have been peaceful and have not caused any harm.

President Muhammadu Buhari

The President in his nationwide broadcast on Thursday night, said protesting Nigerians abused the democratic rights to demonstrate and are engaging in vandalism and destruction of properties.

Buhari noted that there was no way whatsoever to connect these bad acts to legitimate expression of grievance of the youth of Nigeria.

He said, "The result of this is clear to all observers: human lives have been lost; acts of sexual violence have been reported; two major correctional facilities were attacked and convicts freed; public and private properties completely destroyed or vandalised; the sanctity of the palace of a peacemaker, the Oba of Lagos has been violated.

"So-called protesters have invaded an international airport and in the process disrupted the travel plans of fellow Nigerians and our visitors.

"All these executed in the name of the ENDSARS protests. I am indeed deeply pained that innocent lives have been lost. These tragedies are uncalled for and unnecessary."

Recall that government-sponsored thugs seized the protests to foment trouble in different states across the country.

Many peaceful demonstrators were killed in the process while public properties were damaged by the thugs.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We’re Watching Events In Nigeria, International Criminal Court Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Protesters Halt Action To Restrategise, Business Owners Resume Operations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Late Oke Was Stabbed By Thug, Rejected By Two Hospitals— Brother
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Fall Of An Emperor At Lekki Toll Gate By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We’re Watching Events In Nigeria, International Criminal Court Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Protesters Halt Action To Restrategise, Business Owners Resume Operations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Asiwaju Awon Ole Bola Tinubu Turned On His Own People By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Delta State As Thugs Burn Police Station, Invade Warri Prison, Free Inmates
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America BREAKING: United States Condemns Use Of Excessive Force By Nigerian Army On Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Angry Youth Invade Warehouse In Lagos, Loot Alleged COVID-19 Palliatives
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion #LekkiMassacre: General Buhari Has Killed Again! By Dr. Issa Perry Brimah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News President Buhari To Address Nigerians Thursday Night
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad