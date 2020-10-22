President Buhari To Address Nigerians Thursday Night

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the security situation in the country by 7:00pm today.

This is according to a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina.

The President’s address comes a few hours after he met with the service chiefs amid the outrage over the shooting of the #EndSARS protesters by security operatives on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”