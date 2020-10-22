President Buhari To Address Nigerians Thursday Night

This is according to a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the security situation in the country by 7:00pm today.

This is according to a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina.

The President’s address comes a few hours after he met with the service chiefs amid the outrage over the shooting of the #EndSARS protesters by security operatives on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We’re Watching Events In Nigeria, International Criminal Court Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America BREAKING: United States Condemns Use Of Excessive Force By Nigerian Army On Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Delta State As Thugs Burn Police Station, Invade Warri Prison, Free Inmates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Fall Of An Emperor At Lekki Toll Gate By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Asiwaju Awon Ole Bola Tinubu Turned On His Own People By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We’re Watching Events In Nigeria, International Criminal Court Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America BREAKING: United States Condemns Use Of Excessive Force By Nigerian Army On Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Delta State As Thugs Burn Police Station, Invade Warri Prison, Free Inmates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Despite Video Evidence, Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Protesters Halt Action To Restrategise, Business Owners Resume Operations
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Late Oke Was Stabbed By Thug, Rejected By Two Hospitals— Brother
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: No Evidence Buhari Is Listening To Wise Counsel — Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad