'Those Who Shed Innocent Blood, Their Own Blood Will Certainly Be Shed' - MFM Speaks On Shooting Of Peaceful Protesters

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has expressed sadness over the shooting and killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night by the Nigerian security forces.

The church, in a statement by its Public Relations Taskforce Committee Chairman, Collins Edomaruse, condemned the attack.

General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry, MFM, Pastor Daniel Olukoya.

MFM urged the Nigerian government to show uncommon leadership in saving the situation, instead of deploying troops against unarmed citizens.

The statement read, "The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries is deeply saddened by the unwarranted, unnecessary, callous, brutal and inhuman use of live bullets by the security forces on Nigerian youths in Lagos, who were on peaceful protests to register their grievances with regards to violation of their fundamental human rights by the security agents.

"It was indeed a Black Tuesday in the annals of Lagos and Nigeria. This is least expected in this century. While youths all over the world are contributing their quota to good governance, the security forces are shooting their own in cold blood, devoid of human feelings and empathy.

"Biblical principles of the Almighty God says that the wickedness of the wicked will consume the wicked. Those who shed innocent blood, their blood will undoubtedly be shed. Let it be known that whatever is done under cover of darkness with the belief that nobody sees it, will surely be brought to light and God the Ultimate Judge, will judge speedily.

"For it is written in Psalm 10.18 'You will hear the cries of the oppressed and the orphans; you will judge in their favour so that that mortal man may cause terror no more'. Our hearts and prayers go to the Nigerian youths and all others negatively affected by this unfortunate and avoidable situation.

"We also commiserate with the parents and guardians of the victims of this extreme show of force, lack of empathy and lack of brotherly love, from those that committed this dastardly act. To the Nigerian government, we will like to advise that from now on, utmost care and caution, coupled with divine wisdom, should be employed in bringing a lasting solution to the problem at hand."