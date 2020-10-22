UPDATE: Situation At Ikoyi Prison Under Control, Says Nigerian Government

The government also said that no inmate was able to escape as security operatives swiftly moved in to calm the situation in the facility.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2020

The Nigerian Government has said that it has been able to control an attempted jailbreak at the Ikoyi Custodial Correctional Centre in Lagos.

The Ministry of Interior in a tweet, also said that firefighters are on ground extinguishing the inferno.

"The situation at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre is under control!

"Armed squads of the @CorrectionsNg, @CIVILDEFENDERS, @PoliceNG and men of the Nigerian Army are providing security at the facility. @Fedfireng is dealing with the fire.

"Ignore rumours of inmate escaping," the ministry tweeted.

Trouble, it was gathered, started on Thursday morning following a disagreement between an inmate and official of the prison.

The matter escalated quickly, forcing prison officials to adopt stringent measures to bring the situation under control.

SaharaReporters, New York

