Governor Obaseki Extends Ultimatum, Gives Escaped Inmates One Week To Return

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has extended the ultimatum issued to inmates, who escaped from the Benin Medium Security Correctional Centre and Oko Medium Security Correctional Centre to return to the facilities by one week till Friday, October 30, 2020.

The governor had earlier given the fleeing inmates till Friday (today) to return.

In a statement on Friday by Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, the extension by one week followed the positive response so far observed within the last few hours.

The statement reads, “The extension of the ultimatum is as a result of the positive response from the prisoners, as a good number of them have since returned to the two correctional facilities. The new window is to allow more prisoners to return to the centres willingly.

“The governor has reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 6pm to 6am daily, as against 4pm to 6am. The adjustment will take effect from Saturday, October 24, 2020. The security situation in the state is seen to be improving and we appreciate Edo people for adhering to government’s directives.”