Governor Obaseki Extends Ultimatum, Gives Escaped Inmates One Week To Return

The governor had earlier given the fleeing inmates till Friday (today) to return.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2020

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has extended the ultimatum issued to inmates, who escaped from the Benin Medium Security Correctional Centre and Oko Medium Security Correctional Centre to return to the facilities by one week till Friday, October 30, 2020.

The governor had earlier given the fleeing inmates till Friday (today) to return.

In a statement on Friday by Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, the extension by one week followed the positive response so far observed within the last few hours.

The statement reads, “The extension of the ultimatum is as a result of the positive response from the prisoners, as a good number of them have since returned to the two correctional facilities. The new window is to allow more prisoners to return to the centres willingly.

“The governor has reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 6pm to 6am daily, as against 4pm to 6am. The adjustment will take effect from Saturday, October 24, 2020. The security situation in the state is seen to be improving and we appreciate Edo people for adhering to government’s directives.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Asked Colleagues Not To Kill #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Relaxes Curfew
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Femi Adesina Blames Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Asked Colleagues Not To Kill #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Military, Police Chiefs Must Go – Northern Leaders
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Relaxes Curfew
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Storm Embassy In Austria, Attack Ambassador
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News European Parliament Endorses Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Job
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Femi Adesina Blames Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Journalism Journalist Arrested On Orders Of Nigerian Minister Still In Detention 13 Days After
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest: Southwest Governors Raise Alarm Over Infiltration Of Region
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad