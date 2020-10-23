Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Relaxes Curfew

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has relaxed the curfew imposed in the state with effect from Saturday, October 24.

He made the statement during a briefing on Friday after the inspection of damage across some facilities in the state.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The governor said from Saturday, people will be allowed to go out from 8:00am till 6:00pm.

He said the situation will be reviewed on Monday.

The governor said the level of destruction recorded in the last few days was unprecedented in the history of the state.

The Lagos State Government had imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state on Tuesday as part of efforts to curb rising tensions from the #EndSARS protests.

However, the situation worsened when unarmed protesters, who gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate area were shot by personnel of the Nigerian Arm