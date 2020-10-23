Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Relaxes Curfew

He made the statement during a briefing on Friday after the inspection of damage across some facilities in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 23, 2020

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has relaxed the curfew imposed in the state with effect from Saturday, October 24.

He made the statement during a briefing on Friday after the inspection of damage across some facilities in the state.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The governor said from Saturday, people will be allowed to go out from 8:00am till 6:00pm.

He said the situation will be reviewed on Monday.

The governor said the level of destruction recorded in the last few days was unprecedented in the history of the state.

The Lagos State Government had imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state on Tuesday as part of efforts to curb rising tensions from the #EndSARS protests.

However, the situation worsened when unarmed protesters, who gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate area were shot by personnel of the Nigerian Arm

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest: Southwest Governors Raise Alarm Over Infiltration Of Region
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot Protesters Must Face The Law, US Officials Tell Osinbajo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Femi Adesina Blames Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Asked Colleagues Not To Kill #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Military, Police Chiefs Must Go – Northern Leaders
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest: Southwest Governors Raise Alarm Over Infiltration Of Region
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot Protesters Must Face The Law, US Officials Tell Osinbajo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Femi Adesina Blames Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Storm Embassy In Austria, Attack Ambassador
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News European Parliament Endorses Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Job
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Troops Take Over Oyigbo As Mob Wreaks Havoc In Rivers Community
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad