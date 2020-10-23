Police Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja

The protesters have been clamouring for an end to police brutality.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2020

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCT ), Muhammad Bello, said security operatives had arrested some hoodlums who infiltrated the #ENDSARS protesters camp.

The minister disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of Apo and Dutse Alhaji areas where some residents were killed and properties vandalised.

The Minister said the FCT Police Command had already arrested arrowheads of the violent protests, adding that security agents were still making efforts to arrest more culprits.

He called on community leaders and heads of market associations to fish out those who participated in the violent protests,

He said, "As I speak, arrests have been made. The FCT Police Commissioner has informed me. Those who participated and carried out the attacks will face the wrath of the law. We will ensure that it is done.

On plans to compensate those whose cars, houses and businesses were destroyed, the Minister said a committee had been set up to entertain complaints.

He added that compensations would be paid to those who have genuine cases.

It will be recalled that cars were burnt, houses razed and about six persons were confirmed dead in the mayhem in Apo and Dutse area of the territory.

