#ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC

The OPC asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to investigate, identify and sanction those behind Tuesday's shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki in Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2020

The Oodua People's Congress (OPC) has called for an immediate stop to the destruction of lives and billions of naira worth of properties in the South-West.

The group warned that if the violence persisted, the organisation might be forced to roll out its men and guarantee security. 

Gani Adams

Lamenting the Lekki Tollgate killings and the subsequent wanton destruction of lives and property, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi ( Askari), Deputy President to the late founder, Dr Frederick Fasehun, said in a statement on Friday.

He called on the rioters to withdraw from the streets and end the violence.

The OPC asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to investigate, identify and sanction those behind Tuesday's shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki in Lagos. 

"Such a heinous crime must not be swept under the carpet. Or else we shall be nurturing a licence-to-kill mentality in our military men and security operatives as well as open up our civilian citizenry to the abuse and impunity of those supposed to protect us," Afolabi said. 

OPC noted that the peaceful conduct of the #EndSARS protests had been hijacked by hoodlums who now loot, cause mayhem and destroy the economy of the region. 

Afolabi issued the statement after the OPC executives met in Lagos to review events of the last few days. 

Afolabi said, "The #EndSARS campaigns got our unflinching support, and we fully backed the protesters. It is their legitimate and constitutionally-guaranteed right to express our collective pain."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Many Injured As Hoodlums Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo: 45-year-old Woman Remanded In Prison Custody For Assaulting Minor
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
CRIME Bayelsa: Court Sentences 38-year-old Man To Prison For Defiling Eight-year-old Girl
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Popular Businessman In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
CRIME Father Absconds With Children After Raping Them Multiple Times
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion We Cannot Back Down By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Many Injured As Hoodlums Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Thugs Attempt To Break Into Warehouse With Suspected COVID-19 Palliatives
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Food Security Operatives Open Fire On Residents After Looting Of COVID-19 Palliatives Warehouse In Edo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Abuja Car Dealers Recount Ordeal, Say Thugs In Police Vehicles Attacked Them
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Asked Colleagues Not To Kill #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad