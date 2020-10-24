ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC

The Oodua People's Congress (OPC) has called for an immediate stop to the destruction of lives and billions of naira worth of properties in the South-West.

The group warned that if the violence persisted, the organisation might be forced to roll out its men and guarantee security.

Gani Adams

Lamenting the Lekki Tollgate killings and the subsequent wanton destruction of lives and property, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi ( Askari), Deputy President to the late founder, Dr Frederick Fasehun, said in a statement on Friday.

He called on the rioters to withdraw from the streets and end the violence.

The OPC asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to investigate, identify and sanction those behind Tuesday's shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki in Lagos.

"Such a heinous crime must not be swept under the carpet. Or else we shall be nurturing a licence-to-kill mentality in our military men and security operatives as well as open up our civilian citizenry to the abuse and impunity of those supposed to protect us," Afolabi said.

OPC noted that the peaceful conduct of the #EndSARS protests had been hijacked by hoodlums who now loot, cause mayhem and destroy the economy of the region.

Afolabi issued the statement after the OPC executives met in Lagos to review events of the last few days.

Afolabi said, "The #EndSARS campaigns got our unflinching support, and we fully backed the protesters. It is their legitimate and constitutionally-guaranteed right to express our collective pain."