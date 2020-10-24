#ENDSARS Protest Continues In Germany, London Despite Crackdown On Demonstrators In Nigeria

Nigerians trooped out in Gottingen, Germany, and London, United Kingdom, calling for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2020

Despite the crackdown on #ENDSARS protesters in states across Nigeria, citizens outside the country have continued with the agitations.

Guterres said gunmen that opened fire on peaceful protesters Tuesday evening in Lagos caused “multiple deaths” and many injuries Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

The Nigerians also urged government to stop the attack and killing of protesting youth, who they described as leaders of the future generation of the country.

Protestors shout slogans as they raise their fists during a protest action against police brutality in Nigeria, in New Cavendish Street in central London on October 24, 2020. Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP Nigeria was rocked by two weeks of protests. Guterres said gunmen that opened fire on peaceful protesters Tuesday evening in Lagos caused “multiple deaths” and many injuries. Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP Protestors raise their fists during a protest action against police brutality in Nigeria, as they kneel in New Cavendish Street in central London on October 24, 2020. Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

They also urged the government to swiftly carry out the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force as well as create jobs, good health care and end poverty in the country.

#EndSARS Protesters In Germany #EndSARS Protesters In Germany

The #ENDSARS protests, which went on for at least two weeks in Nigeria, was met with stiff suppression by the Nigerian Government.

The government initially hired thugs to attack the protesters before sending in police and army to violently disperse demonstators, leading to death and injury of many.

The army engaged the protesters at Lekki, killing about 10 of them.

This led to nationwide unrest with state governments imposing curfew in a bid to restore normalcy.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate 0 Comments 4 Days Ago See Also #EndSARS Governor Sanwo-Olu Aware Of Plans By Soldiers From Bonny Camp To Attack, Kill Lekki Protesters 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

