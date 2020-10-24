ENDSARS Protest Continues In Germany, London Despite Crackdown On Demonstrators In Nigeria

Despite the crackdown on #ENDSARS protesters in states across Nigeria, citizens outside the country have continued with the agitations.

Nigerians trooped out in Gottingen, Germany, and London, United Kingdom, calling for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

Guterres said gunmen that opened fire on peaceful protesters Tuesday evening in Lagos caused “multiple deaths” and many injuries

The Nigerians also urged government to stop the attack and killing of protesting youth, who they described as leaders of the future generation of the country.

Protestors shout slogans as they raise their fists during a protest action against police brutality in Nigeria, in New Cavendish Street in central London on October 24, 2020. Nigeria was rocked by two weeks of protests. Guterres said gunmen that opened fire on peaceful protesters Tuesday evening in Lagos caused "multiple deaths" and many injuries.

They also urged the government to swiftly carry out the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force as well as create jobs, good health care and end poverty in the country.

Pictures from our #EndSars protest today in Gottingen, Germany.



We move pic.twitter.com/WMmzCtcPSc — AKIN-MADE (@bibzyCarter) October 24, 2020

The #ENDSARS protests, which went on for at least two weeks in Nigeria, was met with stiff suppression by the Nigerian Government.

The government initially hired thugs to attack the protesters before sending in police and army to violently disperse demonstators, leading to death and injury of many.

The army engaged the protesters at Lekki, killing about 10 of them.

This led to nationwide unrest with state governments imposing curfew in a bid to restore normalcy.

