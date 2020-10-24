Plateau Restores Curfew After Residents Loot COVID-19 Warehouse

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has restored a 24-hour curfew in Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the state after residents discovered and looted a COVID-19 palliatives warehouse.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the warehouse was discovered at Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area.

The residents of the community invaded the place, making away with anything they could lay their hands on after overpowering the security operatives guarding the warehouse.

Lalong condemned the looting, stating that it is degenerating to a breach of peace in the state.

He directed security operatives to ensure that the curfew was complied with and ensured normalcy returned to the state.

He said, “This looting has spread to other facilities and is gradually degenerating thereby threatening the peace and security of the state.

“To avoid further escalation, I hereby direct the immediate reinstatement of the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed from 4pm today 24th October 2020 in Jos South and Jos North local government areas till further notice.

“By this, security agencies are directed to enforce the curfew and ensure that all violators are arrested and prosecuted.”