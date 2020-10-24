Seven Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Ambush In Borno

SaharaReporters gathered that the attack took place along the Gubio-Magumeri rmRoad in Borno.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2020

At least seven Nigerian soldiers have been killed and several others missing after an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian soldiers patrol in the north of Borno state close to a Islamist extremist group Boko Haram former camp on June 5, 2013 near Maiduguri. Quentin Leboucher/AFP/Getty Images

According to sources, a military vehicle, several weapons and ammunition were stolen during the attack that lasted for two hours.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay ambush on their path.

