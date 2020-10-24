Taraba Residents Invade, Loot COVID-19 Warehouse

In videos of the looting obtained by SaharaReporters, residents could be seen driving tricycles and cars as well as pushing carts into the warehouse for easy carriage of the food items.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2020

Residents of Jalingo, Taraba State, have discovered and looted a COVID-19 palliatives warehouse in the state.

This follows a similar trend of discovery and looting in some states across the country.

The looting of COVID-19 warehouse started from Lagos and has extended to states like Oyo, Osun, Plateau, Edo and Kwara.

It was gathered that the residents overpowered security operatives, who watched helplessly as the people made away with different food items.

The looting, which started in the evening, continued till 9pm as more people came for their share of the hoarded palliatives.

In videos of the looting obtained by SaharaReporters, residents could be seen driving tricycles and cars as well as pushing carts into the warehouse for easy carriage of the food items.

However, there are reports of a stampede as more people trooped into the warehouse.

About two people are feared dead as the looting went on unhindered.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Food Security Operatives Open Fire On Residents After Looting Of COVID-19 Palliatives Warehouse In Edo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Agriculture Africa’s Food, Agricultural Market To Hit $1 Trillion By 2030- AFDB President
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Food US Authorities Seize Snails From Nigeria Passenger At Atlanta Airport, Say They Can Cause Meningitis
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Border Closure: Nigeria's Inflation Dropped Despite Measure, Says National Bureau Of Statistics
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Abattoir Shut In Delta Over Unhealthy Environment
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Food VSF COVID-19 Task Force Donates Food Items To 300,000 Households In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Asked Igbo To Leave Yorubaland —Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion We Cannot Back Down By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Another Kannywood Star Asks Northerners To Attack Aisha Yesufu, Calls #ENDSARS Protesters Infidels
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Thugs Attempt To Break Into Warehouse With Suspected COVID-19 Palliatives
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Dear Femi Adesina, If Nigeria Dies, Failed Leaders Killed Her! By Pelumi Olugbenga
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights Soldiers Brutalise Medical Doctor, Order Him To Bathe Inside Gutter In Delta State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad