Thugs Loot Plateau State COVID-19 Palliative Warehouse

Thugs under the guise of the ongoing #EndSARS protest on Saturday looted Plateau State COVID-19 palliative warehouse at Bukuru community of Jos South Local Government Area.

Acting on a tip-off, it was learnt that the hoodlums stormed the warehouse said to belong to the State Emergency Management Agency and pulled down the doors before carting away the palliatives.

Some of the items carted away include beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice and pasta.