Thugs Loot Plateau State COVID-19 Palliative Warehouse

Acting on a tip-off, it was learnt that the hoodlums stormed the warehouse said to belong to the State Emergency Management Agency and pulled down the doors before carting away the palliatives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2020

Thugs under the guise of the ongoing #EndSARS protest on Saturday looted Plateau State COVID-19 palliative warehouse at Bukuru community of Jos South Local Government Area.

Acting on a tip-off, it was learnt that the hoodlums stormed the warehouse said to belong to the State Emergency Management Agency and pulled down the doors before carting away the palliatives.

Some of the items carted away include beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice and pasta.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Many Injured As Hoodlums Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion We Cannot Back Down By Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Many Injured As Hoodlums Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Thugs Attempt To Break Into Warehouse With Suspected COVID-19 Palliatives
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Food Security Operatives Open Fire On Residents After Looting Of COVID-19 Palliatives Warehouse In Edo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Abuja Car Dealers Recount Ordeal, Say Thugs In Police Vehicles Attacked Them
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad