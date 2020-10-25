Akeredolu Decries Jail Break In Ondo, Says Schools To Remain Closed

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has decried the jailbreak recorded in the state after thugs hijacked peaceful protests calling for an end to police brutality and bad governance.

Some thugs had last Thursday broke into the Nigeria Correctional Centre in the Okitipupa Local Council Area of the state and freed inmates before setting the facility on fire.

They later proceeded to the local government secretariat building, destroyed the offices and set ablaze all buses parked within the premises.

Speaking on Sunday, Governor Akeredolu said he had already taken a tour of the affected properties alongside heads of security agencies in the state for an on-the-spot assessment.

The governor, who visited Ondo, Ore, Okitipupa and Akure, where thugs operated, described the level of destruction as worrisome.

He said his government would set up a committee to look into the damages done on both public and private properties by thugs in the affected towns in the state.

He said, “I have seen with my eyes the destruction of public assets such as the court complex, local government secretariat including school shuttle buses in Okitipupa, several police stations, vehicles, offices, banks, markets as well as assets of private individuals.

“Of note is the Okitipupa Correctional Centre where inmates including convicted ones have been released.

"We will set up a committee to assess those damages and come up with what to be paid. Individuals whose properties were destroyed will be adequately compensated by the state."

He added that those, who have been arrested in connection with the destruction, would also face the full wrath of the law.

The governor further stated that schools remained closed in the state for the safety of pupils.