Akeredolu Decries Jail Break In Ondo, Says Schools To Remain Closed

Some thugs had last Thursday broke into the Nigeria Correctional Centre in the Okitipupa Local Council Area of the state and freed inmates before setting the facility on fire.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2020

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has decried the jailbreak recorded in the state after thugs hijacked peaceful protests calling for an end to police brutality and bad governance. 

Some thugs had last Thursday broke into the Nigeria Correctional Centre in the Okitipupa Local Council Area of the state and freed inmates before setting the facility on fire.

They later proceeded to the local government secretariat building, destroyed the offices and set ablaze all buses parked within the premises.  

Speaking on Sunday, Governor Akeredolu said he had already taken a tour of the affected properties alongside heads of security agencies in the state for an on-the-spot assessment. 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Mob Set Police Station Ablaze In Ondo, Break Into Prison 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

The governor, who visited Ondo, Ore, Okitipupa and Akure, where thugs operated, described the level of destruction as worrisome. 

He said his government would set up a committee to look into the damages done on both public and private properties by thugs in the affected towns in the state.

He said, “I have seen with my eyes the destruction of public assets such as the court complex, local government secretariat including school shuttle buses in Okitipupa, several police stations, vehicles, offices, banks, markets as well as assets of private individuals. 

“Of note is the Okitipupa Correctional Centre where inmates including convicted ones have been released. 

"We will set up a committee to assess those damages and come up with what to be paid. Individuals whose properties were destroyed will be adequately compensated by the state."

He added that those, who have been arrested in connection with the destruction, would also face the full wrath of the law. 

The governor further stated that schools remained closed in the state for the safety of pupils.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Never Asked Igbo To Leave Yorubaland —Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Group Tells Buhari To Order Soldiers To Vacate Streets Of Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Attacks, Declaration Of War Against Yorubaland, Prof. Akintoye Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS REVEALED: Nigerian Soldiers Involved In Lekki Massacre Took Eight Bodies To Bonny Camp Clinic
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Thugs Invade Warehouse In Abuja, Loot Food Items
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Thugs Attack NAFDAC Office, Cart Away Fake And Expired Drugs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Soldiers Brutalise Medical Doctor, Order Him To Bathe Inside Gutter In Delta State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Responsible For Attack On Lekki Protesters, Says Femi Falana-led Group
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Many Feared Dead During Looting Of COVID-19 Palliatives In Adamawa, Governor Announces Curfew
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Kannywood Actress, Zainab Abdullahi, Asks Northerners To Kill Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Never Asked Igbo To Leave Yorubaland —Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Another Kannywood Star Asks Northerners To Attack Aisha Yesufu, Calls #ENDSARS Protesters Infidels
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Group Tells Buhari To Order Soldiers To Vacate Streets Of Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad