#EndSARS: IGP Orders AIGs, CPs To Restore Peace Nationwide

The IGP, who gave the order in a statement on Saturday, asked all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police, heads of police operational units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT commands, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit and the Special Protection Unit to immediately restore order.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2020

Following widespread violence and looting across the country, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of operational assets and resources to bring an end to the nationwide unrest.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

The statement reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate mobilisation of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property, and reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters in some parts of the country.

“The IGP, while noting that enough is enough to all acts of lawlessness, disruption of public peace and order and wanton violence which have resulted to indiscriminate looting of shops, malls and ware houses, damage to property and loss of lives in some parts of the country, further directs the police strategic managers to personally lead and coordinate the operation and use all legitimate means, to halt further slide into lawlessness and brigandage.

“The IGP enjoins law-abiding citizens not to panic but rather join forces with the police and other members of the law enforcement community to protect their communities from the criminal elements. He further calls for the understanding and cooperation of the citizens assuring that the action is geared towards ensuring public order and safety and public security in our communities.

“The IGP however warns trouble-makers not to test the collective will of the nation by coming out to cause any further breakdown of law and order.”

