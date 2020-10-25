Many Feared Dead During Looting Of COVID-19 Palliatives In Adamawa, Governor Announces Curfew

In the aftermath, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri imposed a dusk to dawn curfew throughout the state to avert further loss of lives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2020

Many people have been feared dead in a stampede during looting of foodstuffs at a government warehouse in Adamawa State.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

In a statewide broadcast, Governor Fintiri said, "It has become necessary to address you this afternoon following the activities of some misguided elements who have broken into warehouses owned by the state government and carted away COVID-19 palliatives.

"Furthermore, reports of people dying in the stampede have been received and we cannot afford to allow anyone to lose his or her life.

'We must also avoid a scenario where the security agents will be blamed if any person loses his/her life while being prevented from looting and destroying government property.

"In view of the above, I have declared and imposed an indefinite dawn to dusk curfew throughout the state beginning from Sunday, 25th of October 2020.

"Up until today when the hoodlums broke into the warehouse, our youth had remained calm and have refrained from joining any irate movement that could destabilise the peace Adamawa State has been enjoying so far."

