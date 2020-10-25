Thugs Invade Warehouse In Abuja, Loot Food Items

Armed thugs have invaded and looted a warehouse in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where COVID-19 palliatives believed to have been kept.

The building located at Idu close to train station, was attacked while the food items were being carted away.

The incident has led to tension in the area as residents were seen runing for their lives.



As at the time of this report, no security operative was around to stop the thugs.

Recall that security operatives on Saturday prevented a group of miscreants from gaining access into the Art and Culture building located at Area 10 in an attempt to loot the items.