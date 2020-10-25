We Will Not Watch While Our Children Are Massacred, Says Nigerian Mothers Group

The mothers condemned the shooting and killing of Nigerian youths by the police and army.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2020

A group made up of Nigerian women has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure justice for victims of last Tuesday's Lekki massacre, saying mothers won't watch while their children were being killed by government agents.

The mothers under the aegis of Nkata Ndi Inyom, condemned the shooting and killing of Nigerian youths by the police and army.

File Photo: Mothers Protest in #EndSARS

Convener of the group, Chief (Mrs) Josephine Anenih, in a statement said, "We watched in disbelief and horror at the senseless brutality perpetrated on our children.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the killing of innocent and peaceful citizens protesting against the excessive use of force, brutality and extortion in Nigeria.

"We condemn the use of live ammunition unleashed against unarmed children. We condemn a country turning against it's citizens.

"Is what the youth are crying for not what we as Nigerians want? A better society, a more equitable society, a country to be a field of dreams for our children.

"We mothers will not sit on the sidelines while our children are being massacred. We have heard You, your pain is now our pain.

"We are calling on the government to right the wrongs and bring the perpetrators to book. We will not allow the blood of our children to be shed in vain. You are not alone."

SaharaReporters, New York

