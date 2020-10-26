Again, UK Expresses Concern Over Violence In Nigeria, Urges Security Services To Use Restraint, Investigate Lekki Killings

The United Kingdom through the British High Commission in Nigeria has expressed concern over violence and looting in Nigeria.

Thugs, who hijacked peaceful #EndSARS protest against police brutality in the country, have operated unhindered, destroying private businesses in the country.

A police officer kicks a protester detained in Lagos on 21 October

The UK in a tweet on Monday night called for security operatives in Nigeria to use restraint until calm was restored to prevent an escalation of the situation while also calling for an investigation into the killing of unarmed peaceful protesters by the Nigerian Army at the Lekki Toll Gate area on October 20.

The tweet reads, “We remain concerned by acts of looting and violence in Nigeria and urge security services to use restraint as order is restored.

“Working with all stakeholders, judicial panels of inquiry must investigate all incidents, including Lekki and ensure accountability for crimes. #EndPoliceBrutality.”